9408 ULYSSES COURT.
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

9408 ULYSSES COURT

9408 Ulysses Court · No Longer Available
Location

9408 Ulysses Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Come relax and enjoy this completely renovated end-unit townhome in a great location close to it all, yet tucked away near parks, lakes, tennis and soccer fields. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and renovated baths; new wide-plank flooring & new roof. How about those dinners on the deck or walkout to the lower level patio or soak up in the sun in your fenced-in landscaped backyard?! Need to travel? The Fairfax Connector and Metro Bus stop is only 50 yards from your door step; Direct to Pentagon and VRE approx 2 miles away! Ft Belvoir and NIH about 20 minutes away, while Bolling Air Force Base is close by too! Loads of guest parking and 2 assigned spots in front; Walk to 3 parks which include playgrounds, soccer fields, tennis courts and more! Lake Braddock is only 1.5 miles away; boating, canoeing and fishing are within your reach! $25 per family/per year for Pool Membership. SEE DOCS SECTION FOR ONLINE APPLICATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9408 ULYSSES COURT have any available units?
9408 ULYSSES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9408 ULYSSES COURT have?
Some of 9408 ULYSSES COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9408 ULYSSES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9408 ULYSSES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 ULYSSES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9408 ULYSSES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9408 ULYSSES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9408 ULYSSES COURT offers parking.
Does 9408 ULYSSES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9408 ULYSSES COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 ULYSSES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9408 ULYSSES COURT has a pool.
Does 9408 ULYSSES COURT have accessible units?
No, 9408 ULYSSES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 ULYSSES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9408 ULYSSES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9408 ULYSSES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9408 ULYSSES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

