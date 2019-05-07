9408 ULYSSES COURT.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Come relax and enjoy this completely renovated end-unit townhome in a great location close to it all, yet tucked away near parks, lakes, tennis and soccer fields. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and renovated baths; new wide-plank flooring & new roof. How about those dinners on the deck or walkout to the lower level patio or soak up in the sun in your fenced-in landscaped backyard?! Need to travel? The Fairfax Connector and Metro Bus stop is only 50 yards from your door step; Direct to Pentagon and VRE approx 2 miles away! Ft Belvoir and NIH about 20 minutes away, while Bolling Air Force Base is close by too! Loads of guest parking and 2 assigned spots in front; Walk to 3 parks which include playgrounds, soccer fields, tennis courts and more! Lake Braddock is only 1.5 miles away; boating, canoeing and fishing are within your reach! $25 per family/per year for Pool Membership. SEE DOCS SECTION FOR ONLINE APPLICATION