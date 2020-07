Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Christopher Trower and Renters Warehouse are proud to present this wonderful quaint town house on a quiet tree lined street, it has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, located near Fairfax County pkwy and only mins from 95 and plenty of shopping. There are 2 assigned parking spots, New ac unit, carpet and water heater. Walk out patio, fenced rear yard and ALOT of storage space as well as a washer and dryer. Please contact Chris @ 703-473-4628 to schedule a viewing, $45 per application.