Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Updated on all three levels. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances is spacious and open. Enjoy the new deck backing to open common area from the living room. Nice view! All bedrooms are spacious and all bathrooms have been updated. Basement is full walk-out with windows and access to brick patio and fenced backyard. Spacious rec room and half bath ready for company. Extra storage in utility room includes nice washer and dryer. Great schools, close to transportation, shopping and more. No pets and no smoking.