Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful townhouse in quiet location, great condition, very clean and well kept through out; large kitchen w/granite counter tops, newer fridge, hard wood floors on main level, breakfast area. Private view to Huntsman Lake from the deck and walking trails. Walk to Metro bus, close to shopping. Available on May 1st 2020 for one or two years lease. Two parking spaces assigned.