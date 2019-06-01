7305 FATHOM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This pristine center hall colonial is located on a private cul de sac. Scheduled to have fresh new paint in and out. Renovate the Master Bath. New Blinds through the house. Updated kitchen 2017. The bonus room is perfect for a playroom or craft area of your choice.