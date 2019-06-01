This pristine center hall colonial is located on a private cul de sac. Scheduled to have fresh new paint in and out. Renovate the Master Bath. New Blinds through the house. Updated kitchen 2017. The bonus room is perfect for a playroom or craft area of your choice.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7305 FATHOM COURT have any available units?
7305 FATHOM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 7305 FATHOM COURT have?
Some of 7305 FATHOM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 FATHOM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7305 FATHOM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.