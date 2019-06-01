All apartments in Burke
Burke, VA
7305 FATHOM COURT
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

7305 FATHOM COURT

7305 Fathom Court · No Longer Available
Burke
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Location

7305 Fathom Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
This pristine center hall colonial is located on a private cul de sac. Scheduled to have fresh new paint in and out. Renovate the Master Bath. New Blinds through the house. Updated kitchen 2017. The bonus room is perfect for a playroom or craft area of your choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 FATHOM COURT have any available units?
7305 FATHOM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 7305 FATHOM COURT have?
Some of 7305 FATHOM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 FATHOM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7305 FATHOM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 FATHOM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7305 FATHOM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 7305 FATHOM COURT offer parking?
No, 7305 FATHOM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7305 FATHOM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7305 FATHOM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 FATHOM COURT have a pool?
No, 7305 FATHOM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7305 FATHOM COURT have accessible units?
No, 7305 FATHOM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 FATHOM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7305 FATHOM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 FATHOM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 FATHOM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
