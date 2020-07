Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Now available for longer term!! Phenomenal upgrades from top to bottom on this 3 bed/3 bath home! Wide plank wood floors throughout. No carpet! Gorgeous kitchen and baths! Large, fully fenced backyard, deck, and super cute party area with string lights! Brand new Craftsman workbench system in garage. Lower level with full bath can also serve as 4th bedroom (large window). Easy commute location. Quick access to Parkway. Must see!