7200 HOPKINS COURT

Amenities

Large corner lot, multi-level home w/ 2-car garage in a great location! Excellent schools (West Springfield HS, Orange Hunt Elementary) and awesome preschools in area! Easy commute options (super close to Ffx Cty Pkwy, park&rides, slug lots, bus stop, HOV lane access). Walking distance to Huntsman Square w/ Giant supermarket and Starbucks (0.6 mi), Huntsman Lake (fishing 0.2 mi, playground 0.7 mi, walking/biking paths 0.7 mi), South Run Rec Center (1 mi) w/ playground, gym, indoor pool, sports fields and trails to Burke Lake. Only 2.5 miles to Whole Foods, 5.7 miles to Costco. Nestled by two peaceful cul-de-sacs. Great neighborhood for growing families! Recently remodeled! 4+ huge BRs - master BR has walk-in closet and attached sitting room/nursery that can function as a 5th BR. 3 full bathrooms. Family room with fireplace and deck access. Hardwood floors on main level. Crown molding in living room, dining room, and master BR. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, island, and granite countertops. Large laundry room with slop sink, storage shelves and workbench. Wired for Verizon FIOS. 2-car garage w/ epoxy floors and 220V electric. Large landscaped lot, full-fenced rear with storage shed. Persimmon tree bears hundreds of persimmons!