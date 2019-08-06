All apartments in Burke
Burke, VA
7200 HOPKINS COURT
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

7200 HOPKINS COURT

7200 Hopkins Court · No Longer Available
Location

7200 Hopkins Court, Burke, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large corner lot, multi-level home w/ 2-car garage in a great location! Excellent schools (West Springfield HS, Orange Hunt Elementary) and awesome preschools in area! Easy commute options (super close to Ffx Cty Pkwy, park&rides, slug lots, bus stop, HOV lane access). Walking distance to Huntsman Square w/ Giant supermarket and Starbucks (0.6 mi), Huntsman Lake (fishing 0.2 mi, playground 0.7 mi, walking/biking paths 0.7 mi), South Run Rec Center (1 mi) w/ playground, gym, indoor pool, sports fields and trails to Burke Lake. Only 2.5 miles to Whole Foods, 5.7 miles to Costco. Nestled by two peaceful cul-de-sacs. Great neighborhood for growing families! Recently remodeled! 4+ huge BRs - master BR has walk-in closet and attached sitting room/nursery that can function as a 5th BR. 3 full bathrooms. Family room with fireplace and deck access. Hardwood floors on main level. Crown molding in living room, dining room, and master BR. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, island, and granite countertops. Large laundry room with slop sink, storage shelves and workbench. Wired for Verizon FIOS. 2-car garage w/ epoxy floors and 220V electric. Large landscaped lot, full-fenced rear with storage shed. Persimmon tree bears hundreds of persimmons!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 HOPKINS COURT have any available units?
7200 HOPKINS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 7200 HOPKINS COURT have?
Some of 7200 HOPKINS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 HOPKINS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7200 HOPKINS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 HOPKINS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7200 HOPKINS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 7200 HOPKINS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7200 HOPKINS COURT offers parking.
Does 7200 HOPKINS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7200 HOPKINS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 HOPKINS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7200 HOPKINS COURT has a pool.
Does 7200 HOPKINS COURT have accessible units?
No, 7200 HOPKINS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 HOPKINS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 HOPKINS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 HOPKINS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 HOPKINS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
