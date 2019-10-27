6533 LEGENDGATE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 BR 3.5 BA home located in Old Stone Mill neighborhood. Offering a 2 car garage and 2 bay windows this home has it all! New roof, hardwood floors throughout main level, formal living and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Luxurious master suit with vaulted ceilings and updated bathroom featuring large soaking tub. Spacious additional bedrooms on upper level. Fully finished basement with crown molding, chair rail, fireplace and additional bedroom. Fenced in backyard with large deck perfect for entertaining friends and family!