6253 RATHLIN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Application Has Been Accepted/Approved**Lovely 3- Level Town Home Ready for Immediate Occupancy**3-Bedrooms**3.5-Updated Bathrooms**Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Wine Chiller & Ceramic Tile Flooring**Living/Dining Room Combination with Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring**Finished Walk-Out Lower Level with Spacious Recreation/Family Room with Built-Ins, Full Bathroom and Ample Storage/Laundry Room**Fenced Rear Yard with Deck and Patio**Wooded Views**Two Reserved Parking Spaces (#307)**Landlord Will Consider a 2 or 3-year Lease**Pets (small dog only-no cats) Will Be Considered On Case By Case Basis ($850 Pet Deposit)**$35/Per Applicant For Application Processing Fee**