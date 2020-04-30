All apartments in Burke
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

6253 RATHLIN DRIVE

6253 Rathlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6253 Rathlin Drive, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Application Has Been Accepted/Approved**Lovely 3- Level Town Home Ready for Immediate Occupancy**3-Bedrooms**3.5-Updated Bathrooms**Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Wine Chiller & Ceramic Tile Flooring**Living/Dining Room Combination with Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring**Finished Walk-Out Lower Level with Spacious Recreation/Family Room with Built-Ins, Full Bathroom and Ample Storage/Laundry Room**Fenced Rear Yard with Deck and Patio**Wooded Views**Two Reserved Parking Spaces (#307)**Landlord Will Consider a 2 or 3-year Lease**Pets (small dog only-no cats) Will Be Considered On Case By Case Basis ($850 Pet Deposit)**$35/Per Applicant For Application Processing Fee**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE have any available units?
6253 RATHLIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6253 RATHLIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6253 RATHLIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

