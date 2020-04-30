All apartments in Burke
6223 GARRETSON STREET
6223 GARRETSON STREET

6223 Garretson Street · No Longer Available
Location

6223 Garretson Street, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA Shannon Station home with fully updated kitchen & SS appliances. Enjoy the viewof the landscaped backyard from kitchen window as well as from the large sun room. Perfectly set up for entertaining.4BR/2BA upstairs. Cleverly designed lower level w/ full bath and patio. Large garage, lots of storage, cozy rec room, wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors.Great location. Easy access to Old Keene Mill Rd for connection to 95 interchange. Close to trails and Burke Station Park. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 GARRETSON STREET have any available units?
6223 GARRETSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6223 GARRETSON STREET have?
Some of 6223 GARRETSON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 GARRETSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6223 GARRETSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 GARRETSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6223 GARRETSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6223 GARRETSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6223 GARRETSON STREET offers parking.
Does 6223 GARRETSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 GARRETSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 GARRETSON STREET have a pool?
No, 6223 GARRETSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6223 GARRETSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 6223 GARRETSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 GARRETSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 GARRETSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6223 GARRETSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6223 GARRETSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

