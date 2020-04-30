6223 GARRETSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA Shannon Station home with fully updated kitchen & SS appliances. Enjoy the viewof the landscaped backyard from kitchen window as well as from the large sun room. Perfectly set up for entertaining.4BR/2BA upstairs. Cleverly designed lower level w/ full bath and patio. Large garage, lots of storage, cozy rec room, wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors.Great location. Easy access to Old Keene Mill Rd for connection to 95 interchange. Close to trails and Burke Station Park. Pets case by case.