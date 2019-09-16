6024 KERRWOOD STREET

Amenities
Beautiful and Spacious 3 Level END Townhome Hidden Away in the Neighborhood with a cul-de-sac Location. Gorgeous Wood Floors Throughout. 4 Bedrooms on Upper Level and 1 Bedroom on Main Level. Eat-in Kitchen with Plenty of Counter and Cabinet Space, Separate Dining Room, Remodeled Baths, Walk-in Closet, Living Room with Fireplace, Large Walk-out Basement, Three Full Baths! Fully Fenced-in Yard Backing to Parkland. Close to VRE, Metrobus Stop, Neighborhood Pool, Shopping, Major Commuter Routes. In Desired Lake Braddock Pyramid.