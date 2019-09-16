All apartments in Burke
6024 KERRWOOD STREET
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

6024 KERRWOOD STREET

6024 Kerrwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

6024 Kerrwood Street, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful and Spacious 3 Level END Townhome Hidden Away in the Neighborhood with a cul-de-sac Location. Gorgeous Wood Floors Throughout. 4 Bedrooms on Upper Level and 1 Bedroom on Main Level. Eat-in Kitchen with Plenty of Counter and Cabinet Space, Separate Dining Room, Remodeled Baths, Walk-in Closet, Living Room with Fireplace, Large Walk-out Basement, Three Full Baths! Fully Fenced-in Yard Backing to Parkland. Close to VRE, Metrobus Stop, Neighborhood Pool, Shopping, Major Commuter Routes. In Desired Lake Braddock Pyramid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 KERRWOOD STREET have any available units?
6024 KERRWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6024 KERRWOOD STREET have?
Some of 6024 KERRWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 KERRWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6024 KERRWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 KERRWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6024 KERRWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6024 KERRWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 6024 KERRWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6024 KERRWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6024 KERRWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 KERRWOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6024 KERRWOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 6024 KERRWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 6024 KERRWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 KERRWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 KERRWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6024 KERRWOOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6024 KERRWOOD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
