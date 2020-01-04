All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 5810 Silchester St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
5810 Silchester St
Last updated January 4 2020 at 8:17 AM

5810 Silchester St

5810 Silchester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5810 Silchester Street, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Great curb appeal! New roof in 2016, white vinyl siding & black shutters. 3 year old stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, carpet, new vanities and interior lights. Family room and basement with fireplaces. Walk about basement, full front porch and fenced rear yard. Closest America installations in master bedroom closest and a second bed room. Plenty of storage space in the basement. Updated kitchen ceiling lights. Only 2 blocks to the VRE!! 5 minute drive to grocery stores, nearby parks and playgrounds for kids, great neighborhood, located in a cul-de-sac. Two cars can park in the driveway, along with street parking. 2 Full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. Trash is included with Rent.
Move in date is a little flexible, ideally looking at a starting date of Feb 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 Silchester St have any available units?
5810 Silchester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5810 Silchester St have?
Some of 5810 Silchester St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 Silchester St currently offering any rent specials?
5810 Silchester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 Silchester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 Silchester St is pet friendly.
Does 5810 Silchester St offer parking?
Yes, 5810 Silchester St offers parking.
Does 5810 Silchester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5810 Silchester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 Silchester St have a pool?
No, 5810 Silchester St does not have a pool.
Does 5810 Silchester St have accessible units?
No, 5810 Silchester St does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 Silchester St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 Silchester St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5810 Silchester St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5810 Silchester St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University