5810 Silchester St

Amenities
Great curb appeal! New roof in 2016, white vinyl siding & black shutters. 3 year old stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, carpet, new vanities and interior lights. Family room and basement with fireplaces. Walk about basement, full front porch and fenced rear yard. Closest America installations in master bedroom closest and a second bed room. Plenty of storage space in the basement. Updated kitchen ceiling lights. Only 2 blocks to the VRE!! 5 minute drive to grocery stores, nearby parks and playgrounds for kids, great neighborhood, located in a cul-de-sac. Two cars can park in the driveway, along with street parking. 2 Full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. Trash is included with Rent.
Move in date is a little flexible, ideally looking at a starting date of Feb 1st.