Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

5217 Dunleigh Dr

5217 Dunleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Dunleigh Drive, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house has one of the best flowing floor plans. Granite counter-tops, gas cooking and fireplace. Two large decks, jetted bath tub, 3 walk-in closets, updated master bath. large bed rooms. New paint inside and out. Three finished floors with a walkout basement. Bus to Pentagon just a few steps away. The floor plan flows well. The house has a great orientation for sun light in the morning and shade in the afternoon. Relatively new HVAC. Large deck for entertaining. Gas fireplace. Jetted bath tub with separate shower. Granite kitchen counters. Walk-in closets. Bird songs. Peaceful. Great neighbors. Walk to Secondary School. No need for carpool after practice. No need to limit your child's participation. Public transportation, grocery, dentist, library, restaurants, high school sports. .. only steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Dunleigh Dr have any available units?
5217 Dunleigh Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5217 Dunleigh Dr have?
Some of 5217 Dunleigh Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Dunleigh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Dunleigh Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Dunleigh Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Dunleigh Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5217 Dunleigh Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Dunleigh Dr offers parking.
Does 5217 Dunleigh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5217 Dunleigh Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Dunleigh Dr have a pool?
No, 5217 Dunleigh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Dunleigh Dr have accessible units?
No, 5217 Dunleigh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Dunleigh Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Dunleigh Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 Dunleigh Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5217 Dunleigh Dr has units with air conditioning.
