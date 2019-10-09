5217 Dunleigh Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This house has one of the best flowing floor plans. Granite counter-tops, gas cooking and fireplace. Two large decks, jetted bath tub, 3 walk-in closets, updated master bath. large bed rooms. New paint inside and out. Three finished floors with a walkout basement. Bus to Pentagon just a few steps away. The floor plan flows well. The house has a great orientation for sun light in the morning and shade in the afternoon. Relatively new HVAC. Large deck for entertaining. Gas fireplace. Jetted bath tub with separate shower. Granite kitchen counters. Walk-in closets. Bird songs. Peaceful. Great neighbors. Walk to Secondary School. No need for carpool after practice. No need to limit your child's participation. Public transportation, grocery, dentist, library, restaurants, high school sports. .. only steps away.