9920 Hemlock Woods Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Description



Available November 28, 2015 is this nice large 3 Bedroom 3 full bath, one half bath townhome.

.

It features three full finished levels with upgraded kitchens and baths, breakfast room off kitchen, large deck off dining room, fireplace, utility room with plenty of storage, and large finished rec room with walkout basement that backs to park like wooded setting.

.

Surrounded by local neighborhood parks, and the large Burke Lake Park, make this area desirable by nature lovers. For the golf enthusiast, this is located 10 minutes from 3 different golf courses. The Burke Conservatory provides pools, tennis, playgrounds, and walking paths.

.

Dogs considered, and welcome with pet fee. Please no cats.



Rental Features



Cable ready

Microwave

High speed internet

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Walk-in closets

Balcony, deck, patio

Laundry room / hookups

Heat - electric



Lease Terms



$2,195.00 security deposit