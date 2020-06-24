9920 Hemlock Woods Ln

Amenities
Description
Available November 28, 2015 is this nice large 3 Bedroom 3 full bath, one half bath townhome.
It features three full finished levels with upgraded kitchens and baths, breakfast room off kitchen, large deck off dining room, fireplace, utility room with plenty of storage, and large finished rec room with walkout basement that backs to park like wooded setting.
Surrounded by local neighborhood parks, and the large Burke Lake Park, make this area desirable by nature lovers. For the golf enthusiast, this is located 10 minutes from 3 different golf courses. The Burke Conservatory provides pools, tennis, playgrounds, and walking paths.
Dogs considered, and welcome with pet fee. Please no cats.
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Laundry room / hookups
Heat - electric
Lease Terms
$2,195.00 security deposit