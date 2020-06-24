All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
9920 Hemlock Woods Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9920 Hemlock Woods Ln

9920 Hemlock Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9920 Hemlock Woods Lane, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Description

Available November 28, 2015 is this nice large 3 Bedroom 3 full bath, one half bath townhome.
.
It features three full finished levels with upgraded kitchens and baths, breakfast room off kitchen, large deck off dining room, fireplace, utility room with plenty of storage, and large finished rec room with walkout basement that backs to park like wooded setting.
.
Surrounded by local neighborhood parks, and the large Burke Lake Park, make this area desirable by nature lovers. For the golf enthusiast, this is located 10 minutes from 3 different golf courses. The Burke Conservatory provides pools, tennis, playgrounds, and walking paths.
.
Dogs considered, and welcome with pet fee. Please no cats.

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Laundry room / hookups
Heat - electric

Lease Terms

$2,195.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln have any available units?
9920 Hemlock Woods Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln have?
Some of 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9920 Hemlock Woods Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln offer parking?
No, 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln has a pool.
Does 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln have accessible units?
No, 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9920 Hemlock Woods Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct
Burke Centre, VA 22015

Similar Pages

Burke Centre 1 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTriangle, VAMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VA
Glenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDLansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDSugarland Run, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University