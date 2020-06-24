All apartments in Burke Centre
6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE

6225 Wilmington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6225 Wilmington Drive, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Single Family offers 4 beds and 2.5 bath and 2 Car Garage in a very quite Neighborhood. Home has a new kitchen extension with granite island and countertops, with porcelain floors and open concept kitchen/dining/family room areas with newer engineered hardwood floors. Main Level offers Master Bed and Bath, Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Lower level has a recreation room, half bath, and laundry room. New trex deck and a patio in the rear. Community amenities include a pool, walking/jogging trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, tot lots/playground. Live close to Burke Lake Park, and schools are less than a mile!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

