6225 WILMINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Single Family offers 4 beds and 2.5 bath and 2 Car Garage in a very quite Neighborhood. Home has a new kitchen extension with granite island and countertops, with porcelain floors and open concept kitchen/dining/family room areas with newer engineered hardwood floors. Main Level offers Master Bed and Bath, Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Lower level has a recreation room, half bath, and laundry room. New trex deck and a patio in the rear. Community amenities include a pool, walking/jogging trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, tot lots/playground. Live close to Burke Lake Park, and schools are less than a mile!