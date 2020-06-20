6107 Calico Pool Ln

Amenities
Newly Finished Garden-Level Apartment! Great Area! - Property Id: 89844
Be the first to rent our beautiful and newly finished 600 square foot garden-level studio apartment. We're located in a charming neighborhood that's a one minute walk to the grocery store, basketball courts, a soccer field and miles of walking trails that lead to beautiful Burke Lake where you can enjoy kayaking, fishing, golfing, and disc golf. The apartment is only a 15 minute walk to the Burke Centre Station VRE, which drops you directly into the city. Located just 4 miles from George Mason University, we are just a short car ride away from the university restaurants and bars.
Additional Info:
- Full Bathroom
- Kitchen with disposal and dishwasher
- End Unit with private entry
- Washer/Dryer
- All utilities included
- Fiber optic wireless internet included
- Reserved parking space included
No Dogs Allowed
