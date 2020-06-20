6107 Calico Pool Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

Newly Finished Garden-Level Apartment! Great Area! - Property Id: 89844



Be the first to rent our beautiful and newly finished 600 square foot garden-level studio apartment. We're located in a charming neighborhood that's a one minute walk to the grocery store, basketball courts, a soccer field and miles of walking trails that lead to beautiful Burke Lake where you can enjoy kayaking, fishing, golfing, and disc golf. The apartment is only a 15 minute walk to the Burke Centre Station VRE, which drops you directly into the city. Located just 4 miles from George Mason University, we are just a short car ride away from the university restaurants and bars.



Additional Info:

- Full Bathroom

- Kitchen with disposal and dishwasher

- End Unit with private entry

- Washer/Dryer

- All utilities included

- Fiber optic wireless internet included

- Reserved parking space included

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89844

Property Id 89844



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4561724)