6107 Calico Pool Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6107 Calico Pool Ln

6107 Calico Pool Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6107 Calico Pool Lane, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Newly Finished Garden-Level Apartment! Great Area! - Property Id: 89844

Be the first to rent our beautiful and newly finished 600 square foot garden-level studio apartment. We're located in a charming neighborhood that's a one minute walk to the grocery store, basketball courts, a soccer field and miles of walking trails that lead to beautiful Burke Lake where you can enjoy kayaking, fishing, golfing, and disc golf. The apartment is only a 15 minute walk to the Burke Centre Station VRE, which drops you directly into the city. Located just 4 miles from George Mason University, we are just a short car ride away from the university restaurants and bars.

Additional Info:
- Full Bathroom
- Kitchen with disposal and dishwasher
- End Unit with private entry
- Washer/Dryer
- All utilities included
- Fiber optic wireless internet included
- Reserved parking space included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89844
Property Id 89844

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4561724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

