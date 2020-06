Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

In the heart of Burke. Super easy access to major routes. Close to shopping. newer HVA. Fenced yard with a nice deck. Formal living room and dining room. Basement is carpet and partially finished .Perfect for a work shop, play area or for the hobbyist. Good size bedrooms, 2 car garage Freshly cleaned, new paint, and ready for new tenants. Pets on a case by case basis with breed restrictions. NO CATS please!