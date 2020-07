Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Gorgeous first time rental available immediately! Rare Main Level unit! Remodeled Kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Fresh coat of paint and new title flooring! New Washer and Dryer! Private wooded neighborhood with views of Lake Barton! Walking distance to Lake, Pool, Valleyball and Tennis Court, Jogging Paths and More! Top Ranked School District! 6X10 Storage Room in lower level of Building