Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT

5884 Bridgetown Court · No Longer Available
Location

5884 Bridgetown Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
This 3 level modern townhome Condo features dual Master Bedrooms with attached full baths on the upper level giving privacy space to all and third room can be in the lower level, Enter through main level on a Bright kitchen, dining leads to spacious deck off Living room, cozy electric Fireplace with Mantel in the large basement is an ideal place for game nights and movie marathon!!! Walkout level french door leads to Wood Patio backing the trees. The Large Laundry room and closets storage gives you space to keep everything organized and contained. Burke Centre amenities include playground, wooded walking/Jogging trails, multiple pools, community center and much more! Great school (Robinson Pyramid) Metro bus runs throughout the neighborhood, Walk to VRE, Restaurant and Multiple nearby shopping centers provide convenience and options for all your daily dining, grocery and shopping needs !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT have any available units?
5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT have?
Some of 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT offers parking.
Does 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT has a pool.
Does 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
