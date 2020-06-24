5884 BRIDGETOWN COURT

Amenities

This 3 level modern townhome Condo features dual Master Bedrooms with attached full baths on the upper level giving privacy space to all and third room can be in the lower level, Enter through main level on a Bright kitchen, dining leads to spacious deck off Living room, cozy electric Fireplace with Mantel in the large basement is an ideal place for game nights and movie marathon!!! Walkout level french door leads to Wood Patio backing the trees. The Large Laundry room and closets storage gives you space to keep everything organized and contained. Burke Centre amenities include playground, wooded walking/Jogging trails, multiple pools, community center and much more! Great school (Robinson Pyramid) Metro bus runs throughout the neighborhood, Walk to VRE, Restaurant and Multiple nearby shopping centers provide convenience and options for all your daily dining, grocery and shopping needs !!!