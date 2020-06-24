All apartments in Burke Centre
5835 COVE LANDING ROAD

5835 Cove Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

5835 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Bring in your New Year with a new home! This home sparkles with a five burner gas stove, three year old stainless steel appliances, tiled flooring and new disposal. The bath has newer tiled flooring and a newer faucet. The H.V.A.C. is six months old and the washer dryer is a year old. Burke Cove offers a community pool. Burke Center has tennis courts, playground and job/walking paths. No more than 2 individual income to qualify. Sorry no pets or smokers. If a lease is ratified on or before 31 Jan 2020, the renter will be reimbursed the first month's gas and electric bill (excluding the hook up fees). Certified funds only please. The tenant screening is service is Tenant Reports.Com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD have any available units?
5835 COVE LANDING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD have?
Some of 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5835 COVE LANDING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD offer parking?
No, 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD has a pool.
Does 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5835 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

