5835 COVE LANDING ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Bring in your New Year with a new home! This home sparkles with a five burner gas stove, three year old stainless steel appliances, tiled flooring and new disposal. The bath has newer tiled flooring and a newer faucet. The H.V.A.C. is six months old and the washer dryer is a year old. Burke Cove offers a community pool. Burke Center has tennis courts, playground and job/walking paths. No more than 2 individual income to qualify. Sorry no pets or smokers. If a lease is ratified on or before 31 Jan 2020, the renter will be reimbursed the first month's gas and electric bill (excluding the hook up fees). Certified funds only please. The tenant screening is service is Tenant Reports.Com.