Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Completely Renovated Like New- 2-level Townhouse in sought after Woodwalk Community. Gleaming wood floors on the first level with a cozy wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has wood cabinets, modern stainless steel appliances and ceramic floors. All the baths are totally renovated with granite counters and full surrounds. Stairs to lower level exit to backyard. Walk to VRE. Amenities include Pool, Tennis and Burke Shopping.