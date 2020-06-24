All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:28 PM

5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE

5703 Walnut Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5703 Walnut Wood Lane, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful three level townhouse in a great Burke Community. Townhouse completely renovated, fresh paint throughout, new carpet, nice hardwood floors on main and 2 or 3 bedrooms. Basement family room and full bathroom renovated. New lights in most of the house. Main bathroom has been updated. Nice private backyard to a wooded path, 1/4 mile to VRE station. Five community pools in Burke, with running paths. Great schools. Owner/manager lives 5 minutes away. Typical maintenance items have been addressed. All new faucets in the house. Terra Center and Robinson are great schools. Two end of row reserved parking spots. New blinds throughout most of house. Fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE have any available units?
5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE have?
Some of 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE has a pool.
Does 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct
Burke Centre, VA 22015

Similar Pages

Burke Centre 1 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with BalconyBurke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDLansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia