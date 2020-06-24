5703 WALNUT WOOD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful three level townhouse in a great Burke Community. Townhouse completely renovated, fresh paint throughout, new carpet, nice hardwood floors on main and 2 or 3 bedrooms. Basement family room and full bathroom renovated. New lights in most of the house. Main bathroom has been updated. Nice private backyard to a wooded path, 1/4 mile to VRE station. Five community pools in Burke, with running paths. Great schools. Owner/manager lives 5 minutes away. Typical maintenance items have been addressed. All new faucets in the house. Terra Center and Robinson are great schools. Two end of row reserved parking spots. New blinds throughout most of house. Fenced in back yard.