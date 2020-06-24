All apartments in Burke Centre
10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT
10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT

10726 Shingle Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

10726 Shingle Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
accessible
Wonderful brick front colonial on over a one-third acre lot in prestigious Burke Centre. This home features a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and more. Separate dining room and large family room with brick fireplace, built-ins and access to your screened in porch and deck. The main level has a master bedroom with full bath, large closet and french doors. Outstanding walk-out lower level with rec room, large laundry area and plenty of extra space to make your own. This home backs to trees for you to enjoy the outdoors any time of the year. This home is also handicap accessible if needed.This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT have any available units?
10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT have?
Some of 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT offer parking?
No, 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT have a pool?
No, 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT has accessible units.
Does 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
