10726 SHINGLE OAK COURT

Wonderful brick front colonial on over a one-third acre lot in prestigious Burke Centre. This home features a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and more. Separate dining room and large family room with brick fireplace, built-ins and access to your screened in porch and deck. The main level has a master bedroom with full bath, large closet and french doors. Outstanding walk-out lower level with rec room, large laundry area and plenty of extra space to make your own. This home backs to trees for you to enjoy the outdoors any time of the year. This home is also handicap accessible if needed.This home is a must see!