Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge 4 BR 2.5 BA 2 CAR GARAGE Single Family Home in desirable Burke Community. Nice eat-in Kitchen with Family ROOM and wood burning FIREPLACE. Enjoy the Outdoors in the Deck with view of the park-like setting and ample backyard. Community path is next to the home, convenient to shopping and and public transportation (VRE). PET FRIENDLY!