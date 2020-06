Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Perfectly Gorgeous town house w/formal dining room & sunken living room, three bed rooms w/3 Full baths!! lower level has private walk-out entrance with a den and could be a separate apartment !! a beautiful deck is added to the main level !!walk to shopping !!walk to VRE and Metro buses !! one of the top schools. Clean wood flooring and kitchen with solid counter tops.The land lord will let The tenant to pay $75 as deductible to the home warranty company .Vacant. Freshly painted