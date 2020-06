Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

VERY NICE 3 LEVEL TH IN THE HEART OF BURKE CENTURY.TOW MASTER BR WITH TWO BA ON UPPER LEVEL,DINING ROOM HAS HARDWOOD FLOORING AND WALK-OUT TO DECK. KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,REC ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL COULD BE 3RD BR WALK OUT TO FENCED AND NO MAINTENANCE YARD.GREAT LOCATION,LEES THAN 1/2 MIL TO BURKE CENTER RESTAURANTS &SHOPPING,MINUTES TO VRE STATION. FRESH PAINT AND NEW FLOORING.