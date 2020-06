Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Move-in ready & fully renovated home in Burke Centre! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tons of storage space. Hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, wainscoting, plantation shutters and much more! Beautiful master bedroom suite with own bath. Private / wooded backyard oasis with rear deck - Perfect for relaxing! Prime location - Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway, shops, restaurant. Great for commuting to DC! Don't miss!