Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated Garage TH, filled with natural light, beautiful granite kitchen, separate dining room, each bedroom has own private bath, large MBR with shower/soaking tub, basement can be used as 3rd bedroom or family room, trex deck perfect for morning coffee or relaxed evenings, washer/dryer in unit, 1 car garage+driveway, Walking distance to VRE and pool!