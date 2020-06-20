10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful DUPLEX w/attached GARAGE backing to trees & Burke Ctr Conservancy! Pristine condition! Beautifully UPDATED kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile back splash & SS appliances. Kitchen island + added bench/storage + bay window! Large eating area OR main lvl FR + opens to UPDATED spacious DECK w/views of community grounds! LR & DR offer hardwood floors. Fabulous MBR w/SITTING RM & FP!! Remodeled MBA w/gorgeous tile & frameless shower + door + UPDATED Hall Bath! FLEXIBLE LOWER LEVEL! Large w/o Recreation Room with FP and BAR. PLUS...Enormous second room with laundry facility & would also make a perfect gym/playroom/craft room. Beautifully finished! Freshly painted from top to bottom. OWNER'S PRIDE throughout! Freshly painted top to bottom. Great outdoor space with large deck and fully fenced back yard. Incredible amenities with the Burke Centre Conservancy. Please see documents for link. Pool membership is additional. Minutes to VRE! Please apply on-line - see "Documents" for instructions. $45 per adult applicant. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Owner will consider a two year lease.