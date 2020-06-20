All apartments in Burke Centre
10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT

10026 Downeys Wood Court · No Longer Available
Burke Centre
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Location

10026 Downeys Wood Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful DUPLEX w/attached GARAGE backing to trees & Burke Ctr Conservancy! Pristine condition! Beautifully UPDATED kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile back splash & SS appliances. Kitchen island + added bench/storage + bay window! Large eating area OR main lvl FR + opens to UPDATED spacious DECK w/views of community grounds! LR & DR offer hardwood floors. Fabulous MBR w/SITTING RM & FP!! Remodeled MBA w/gorgeous tile & frameless shower + door + UPDATED Hall Bath! FLEXIBLE LOWER LEVEL! Large w/o Recreation Room with FP and BAR. PLUS...Enormous second room with laundry facility & would also make a perfect gym/playroom/craft room. Beautifully finished! Freshly painted from top to bottom. OWNER'S PRIDE throughout! Freshly painted top to bottom. Great outdoor space with large deck and fully fenced back yard. Incredible amenities with the Burke Centre Conservancy. Please see documents for link. Pool membership is additional. Minutes to VRE! Please apply on-line - see "Documents" for instructions. $45 per adult applicant. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Owner will consider a two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have any available units?
10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have?
Some of 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10026 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
