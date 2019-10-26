11417 WILLOW GREEN CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New End Unit Townhouse!!! Great Location- Minutes to route 234/I-66 and all shopping. 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage. End unit with extra windows and sun filled living / dining and kitchen. Open and spacious layout with 9 ' Ceilings on main level .Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large family room with a rear deck. Master Bedroom with Tray Ceilings & walk in closet. Master Bath with 12X12 ceramic tile floors, separate shower and granite counters. Additional 2 bedrooms along with a full bath with ceramic tile floors. Wont last long!