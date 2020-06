Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lower Price for Someone Ready to Move! Enjoy all of the work paid for by the landlord - Fresh paint throughout, brand new carpeting, some brand new appliances, and all ready for you to move in and enjoy. Top level has two master suites plus you have a room on the entry level, too which could be used as a bedroom if your choose. Sorry, no pets or smoking. All new carpet, fresh paint and more