11112 STAGESTONE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You'll love this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 level townhome style condo loaded with upgrades! Bright open floor plan has step down living room with cozy woodburning fireplace and French doors to balcony. Open formal dining room with hardwood flooring overlooks living room. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet and countertop space, built-in microwave, gas range and breakfast area, perfect for daily dining. Upstairs you~ll find vaulted ceilings, master suite with plant ledge, walk in closet and private full bath. 2 more bright bedrooms share the hall bath. There is a great open family room perfect for relaxing, media, games and opens to patio and yard with majestic trees. Water and Sewer included in rent, full size washer and dryer! 2 assigned parking spaces and great location, just minutes to 66!