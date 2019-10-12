All apartments in Bull Run
Bull Run, VA
11112 STAGESTONE WAY
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:14 AM

11112 STAGESTONE WAY

11112 Stagestone Way · No Longer Available
Bull Run
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11112 Stagestone Way, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
You'll love this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 level townhome style condo loaded with upgrades! Bright open floor plan has step down living room with cozy woodburning fireplace and French doors to balcony. Open formal dining room with hardwood flooring overlooks living room. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet and countertop space, built-in microwave, gas range and breakfast area, perfect for daily dining. Upstairs you~ll find vaulted ceilings, master suite with plant ledge, walk in closet and private full bath. 2 more bright bedrooms share the hall bath. There is a great open family room perfect for relaxing, media, games and opens to patio and yard with majestic trees. Water and Sewer included in rent, full size washer and dryer! 2 assigned parking spaces and great location, just minutes to 66!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11112 STAGESTONE WAY have any available units?
11112 STAGESTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 11112 STAGESTONE WAY have?
Some of 11112 STAGESTONE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 STAGESTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11112 STAGESTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11112 STAGESTONE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11112 STAGESTONE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 11112 STAGESTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11112 STAGESTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 11112 STAGESTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11112 STAGESTONE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11112 STAGESTONE WAY have a pool?
No, 11112 STAGESTONE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11112 STAGESTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 11112 STAGESTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11112 STAGESTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11112 STAGESTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 11112 STAGESTONE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11112 STAGESTONE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
