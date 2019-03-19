All apartments in Bull Run
11055 Camfield Court #103

11055 Camfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

11055 Camfield Court, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Condo for Rent - SummerTree Condos, Manassas - Two bedroom & Two full bath condo in Manassas near I-66. Spacious living room and large bedrooms with walk in closet in master. Separate open dining/ living area with walk out balcony. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances. Rent includes water & sewer utility. Community Center & Community Pool! Minimum income $53k/year, no more than 2 incomes to qualify. Good credit needed.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, renters insurance, filter program, Parking decals ($75 /ea), and community required move-in fee of $50. Small pets will be considered with an additional security deposit and monthly rent, community has additional regulations and possible pet fee.

Property is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management and offered for rent by Tiffany Suarez with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA.

(RLNE2480224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11055 Camfield Court #103 have any available units?
11055 Camfield Court #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 11055 Camfield Court #103 have?
Some of 11055 Camfield Court #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11055 Camfield Court #103 currently offering any rent specials?
11055 Camfield Court #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11055 Camfield Court #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11055 Camfield Court #103 is pet friendly.
Does 11055 Camfield Court #103 offer parking?
Yes, 11055 Camfield Court #103 does offer parking.
Does 11055 Camfield Court #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11055 Camfield Court #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11055 Camfield Court #103 have a pool?
Yes, 11055 Camfield Court #103 has a pool.
Does 11055 Camfield Court #103 have accessible units?
No, 11055 Camfield Court #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 11055 Camfield Court #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11055 Camfield Court #103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11055 Camfield Court #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11055 Camfield Court #103 does not have units with air conditioning.
