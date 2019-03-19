11055 Camfield Court #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom Condo for Rent - SummerTree Condos, Manassas - Two bedroom & Two full bath condo in Manassas near I-66. Spacious living room and large bedrooms with walk in closet in master. Separate open dining/ living area with walk out balcony. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances. Rent includes water & sewer utility. Community Center & Community Pool! Minimum income $53k/year, no more than 2 incomes to qualify. Good credit needed.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, renters insurance, filter program, Parking decals ($75 /ea), and community required move-in fee of $50. Small pets will be considered with an additional security deposit and monthly rent, community has additional regulations and possible pet fee.



Property is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management and offered for rent by Tiffany Suarez with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA.



(RLNE2480224)