Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11053 Camfield Court #8B-104 Available 09/01/19 1 Bed Condo Available for Rent - Neat, spacious, light 1 bed condo available in Manassas. Washer/dryer & dishwasher. Well located community with pool. Close to shopping and 66. Pets allowed.



Please get in touch if you'd like to arrange a viewing or have any questions on the property.



The property is professionally managed by Big T Properties.



(RLNE3934098)