3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM
263 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buckhall, VA
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE
8754 Elsing Green Dr, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1896 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT Move-in readyThis is a new three level townhouse. The owner who lives in the basement, is looking for tenant to occupy two master bedrooms on the top level of a new townhouse at $800 per room. The owner lives in the basement.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10558 CROOKED BRANCH COURT
10558 Crooked Branch Court, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1774 sqft
Welcome to Hersch Farms! Lovely colonial situated on cul-de-sac with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Hardwood Floors on main. Big kitchen! Lots Of Storage in unfinished basement. Wonderful yard. Close to VRE, Shopping, dining and more. No smoking.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6875 TWIN BEECH COURT
6875 Twin Beech Court, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2554 sqft
Contemporary home in very private location, close to Fairfax County line. Open floor plan on main living level with big windows and cathedral ceiling. Home has a full wrap-around deck.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10547 PINEVIEW ROAD
10547 Pineview Road, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1189 sqft
Country home, always family owned, first time as a rental . Extensively remodeled : refinished hardwood floors , new granite countertops and appliances, hall bath has new quarts countertop with vessel sink, plumbing and electrical upgraded.
1 of 23
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
10396 LIME TREE CT
10396 Lime Tree Court, Buckhall, VA
APPLY ONLINE at LONGANDFOSTER. com enter property address and follow instrustions--- GORGEOUS professionally decorated, partially furnished home with over 4000 sq feet. Formal LR & DR. Main level office. 2-story family room w/ FP.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8931 GARRETT WAY
8931 Garrett Way, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2478 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Beautifully designed 3BR, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Buckhall
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8188 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8188 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1934 sqft
FRESHLY NEW PAINTED**FABULOUS 3-LEVEL TOWNHOME IN CONVENIENT COMMUTER LOCATION**NEW PAINTTHROUGHOUT**GORGEOUS HARDWOODS**SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/UPGRADED APPLIANCES**DESIGNER FEATURES &ELEGANT TRIM PACKAGE**NEW DECK WILL BE BUILT**FENCED REAR YARD**LUX
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10105 MAKELYS WAY
10105 Makelys Way, Manassas, VA
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
360 KIRBY STREET
360 Kirby Street, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath. Has sun room to enjoy a nice cup of coffee. Kitchen with island. Close to shopping and dining.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7613 TIFFANY COURT
7613 Tiffany Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2650 sqft
One of a Kind Custom Contemporary Home.
Results within 5 miles of Buckhall
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Prince William County Center
17 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
65 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1209 sqft
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
68 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ridgedale
1 Unit Available
13769 RAYWOOD COURT
13769 Raywood Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1408 sqft
Welcome Home to 13769 Raywood CT. Tucked away on a cozy cul-de-sac, this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Dale City home has been completely refreshed. New Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, fixtures and Fresh Paint throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14055 BETSY ROSS LANE
14055 Betsy Ross Lane, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1927 sqft
Beautiful UPDATED home with large DECK & patio backing to common area. Very private. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout all levels. Granite Counters, beautiful BAs with updated tile floors & tub walls. Nice size MBR with Vaulted Ceiling & fan.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lanier Farms
1 Unit Available
8423 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT
8423 Lanier Overlook Court, Linton Hall, VA
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6853 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6853 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Large sunlit townhouse with one car garage that backs to common area and playground. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The basement has a spacious rec.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13338 REGAL CREST DRIVE
13338 Regal Crest Drive, Centreville, VA
