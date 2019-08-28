All apartments in Buckhall
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:52 AM

9611 NORMANTON WAY

9611 Normanton Way
Location

9611 Normanton Way, Buckhall, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Elizabeth Ann Tucker -AGENT -703-9560112 *Beautiful townhome with gleaming wood floors, granite counters, extra room in basement can be used as office or bedroom ready to move in! Enjoy the super big kitchen which is open to the adjacent eating area. The finished basement provides plenty of space to enjoy and relax with a full bath and additional room all this and abundant storage with access to the private fenced back yard and amazing custom stamped concrete patio.! Great commuter location near Old Town Manassas amenities, VRE, 234, 28 and 66

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 NORMANTON WAY have any available units?
9611 NORMANTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 9611 NORMANTON WAY have?
Some of 9611 NORMANTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 NORMANTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9611 NORMANTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 NORMANTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9611 NORMANTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 9611 NORMANTON WAY offer parking?
No, 9611 NORMANTON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9611 NORMANTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9611 NORMANTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 NORMANTON WAY have a pool?
No, 9611 NORMANTON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9611 NORMANTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 9611 NORMANTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 NORMANTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9611 NORMANTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9611 NORMANTON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9611 NORMANTON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
