9611 NORMANTON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Elizabeth Ann Tucker -AGENT -703-9560112 *Beautiful townhome with gleaming wood floors, granite counters, extra room in basement can be used as office or bedroom ready to move in! Enjoy the super big kitchen which is open to the adjacent eating area. The finished basement provides plenty of space to enjoy and relax with a full bath and additional room all this and abundant storage with access to the private fenced back yard and amazing custom stamped concrete patio.! Great commuter location near Old Town Manassas amenities, VRE, 234, 28 and 66