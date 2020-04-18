All apartments in Buckhall
9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:15 PM

9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE

9205 Birmingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9205 Birmingham Drive, Buckhall, VA 20111

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Vacation from Home! Charming-Fully Renovated 1905 Farm Home. Gorgeous Views of 28 Acres! Enjoy "Social Distancing" while you Spread out on this STUNNING Property. New Kitchen and Bath! New Flooring/LED Lighting/Insulation/Windows/Paint! Enjoy 4 car Garage (lighting & Electric). Garage makes great shop/Gym. Fully Fenced in rear Yard great for Dogs & Kids. Perfectly Located! Feel Like You are in West Virginia-YET you are 1 mile to Shopping/Super Walmart/basically Everything! 3 miles to VRE Train (www.VRE.org). Watch the wildlife-Deer, Turkey, Fox...etc. Home Backs to stream with UNREAL views and Sunsets! Last Military family LOVED everyday on this Property. Easy commute to Fort Belvoir/Pentagon. NO HOA- Bring toys,RV, trailers-Tons of Parking. Chickens Welcome. Use of Horse/ATV trails in back 20 acres of property. Warning!- If you visit this property you WILL Fall in LOVE! Call with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE have any available units?
9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

