9205 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE

Vacation from Home! Charming-Fully Renovated 1905 Farm Home. Gorgeous Views of 28 Acres! Enjoy "Social Distancing" while you Spread out on this STUNNING Property. New Kitchen and Bath! New Flooring/LED Lighting/Insulation/Windows/Paint! Enjoy 4 car Garage (lighting & Electric). Garage makes great shop/Gym. Fully Fenced in rear Yard great for Dogs & Kids. Perfectly Located! Feel Like You are in West Virginia-YET you are 1 mile to Shopping/Super Walmart/basically Everything! 3 miles to VRE Train (www.VRE.org). Watch the wildlife-Deer, Turkey, Fox...etc. Home Backs to stream with UNREAL views and Sunsets! Last Military family LOVED everyday on this Property. Easy commute to Fort Belvoir/Pentagon. NO HOA- Bring toys,RV, trailers-Tons of Parking. Chickens Welcome. Use of Horse/ATV trails in back 20 acres of property. Warning!- If you visit this property you WILL Fall in LOVE! Call with any questions.