Home
/
Buckhall, VA
/
11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM
11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD
11515 Smithfield Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
11515 Smithfield Road, Buckhall, VA 20112
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming Carriage House. Hardwood floors in the living, dining and kitchen. Serene neighborhood ~ Conveniently located off of Prince William Parkway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD have any available units?
11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckhall, VA
.
Is 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckhall
.
Does 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD offer parking?
No, 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11515 SMITHFIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
