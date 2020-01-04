All apartments in Buckhall
10390 SESAME COURT

10390 Sesame Court · No Longer Available
Location

10390 Sesame Court, Buckhall, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL 4BD/2.5BA colonial with over 2750 fin sq ft in Great Oak subdivision*Hardwood floors in foyer and kitchen, office or den, formal living, and dining rooms. Huge family room off kitchen with rear deck that backs to trees and small creek! Huge master with luxury master bath and soaking tub.~HOA amenities include tennis courts, playground, snow & trash removal. Winters Branch Trail minutes from home. Close to Old Town Manassas, 2 VRE stations, 3 mi to Manassas mall and other great shopping as well as other attractions such as Bristow Manor Golf Club, Battlefield Parks and Splashdown and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10390 SESAME COURT have any available units?
10390 SESAME COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 10390 SESAME COURT have?
Some of 10390 SESAME COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10390 SESAME COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10390 SESAME COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10390 SESAME COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10390 SESAME COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 10390 SESAME COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10390 SESAME COURT offers parking.
Does 10390 SESAME COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10390 SESAME COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10390 SESAME COURT have a pool?
No, 10390 SESAME COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10390 SESAME COURT have accessible units?
No, 10390 SESAME COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10390 SESAME COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10390 SESAME COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10390 SESAME COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10390 SESAME COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

