Amenities

patio / balcony garage bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 3 Level Brick Townhouse With Spacious Floor Plan! This lovely townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, & front entry one car garage. Paint and Carpet replaced in 2019. Master Suite with a separate shower and soaking tub. A lovely deck off the kitchen with sliding doors. Backs up to a wooded preserve. Located minutes to the newly planned Metro. Available Now. Schedule a private tour today!**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**