43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE

Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Broadlands TH with 1 car garage backing to woods. Enjoy the deck off the granite, SS appliance kitchen with room for a nice size table with open floor plan. The lower entrance level has a walk out level to the patio and trees with a rec room/family room . The upper level has master bedroom with two closets, soaking tub and shower. The 2nd bedroom has an ensuite with a walk in closet. Part of the Hilliside ES/Eagle Ridge MS/Briar Woods HS cluster. Nearby to shopping, restaurants, and commuter routes. Future Metro about 2 miles away at Loudoun Station. Don't miss out on this great Broadlands TH.