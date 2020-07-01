All apartments in Broadlands
43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE

43113 Autumnwood Square · No Longer Available
Location

43113 Autumnwood Square, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Broadlands TH with 1 car garage backing to woods. Enjoy the deck off the granite, SS appliance kitchen with room for a nice size table with open floor plan. The lower entrance level has a walk out level to the patio and trees with a rec room/family room . The upper level has master bedroom with two closets, soaking tub and shower. The 2nd bedroom has an ensuite with a walk in closet. Part of the Hilliside ES/Eagle Ridge MS/Briar Woods HS cluster. Nearby to shopping, restaurants, and commuter routes. Future Metro about 2 miles away at Loudoun Station. Don't miss out on this great Broadlands TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE have any available units?
43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE have?
Some of 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE have a pool?
No, 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43113 AUTUMNWOOD SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

