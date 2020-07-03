All apartments in Broadlands
42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE

42987 Park Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

42987 Park Creek Drive, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
Absolutely stunning luxurious & updated single family home in Broadlands! Beautiful stone and brick front VanMetre Emerson model with upgraded 4 foot extension bump out space in all floors (living room, 2nd story family room upstairs & basement)! Over 6,300 SF with 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath and upper level offers a HUGE BONUS ROOM for library/playroom/2nd family room/study room!! This house is THE BIGGEST in the community! The seller is the original owner who built with an optional deck and an optional porch on the main and 2nd level! Gorgeously covered porched deck installed with beautiful exotic Brazilian IPE wood (hard, strong and naturally resistant to rot, mold, weather and insects)! Gleaming Kempas hard wood floors through out the main level. Grandiose gourmet kitchen with shiny lights, spacious island, QUARTZ countertops, stainless steel appliances and wall oven all open to family room with a cozy STONE Fire place!! Main level office/library, formal living room and dining room! Upper level HUGE BONUS ROOM, GRANDE Master suite includes relaxing sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, spa bath with soaking tub , separate shower and double vanity with QUARTZ countertop. Another large bedroom with huge closet and bath. 2 additional GENEROUS size bedrooms with JACK & JILL bath! Upper level Laundry makes this home a treasure! The walk-up basement includes an Open Recreation/TV/Gaming area, media room with pre-wired wall speakers! Huge 5th bedroom with remodeled full bath! Lots of storage spaces are bonus for this home! New paint throughout entire house and new carpet installed upper level! Only 5 minutes away from SILVER LINE METRO station, Highly rated school zone, lots of restaurants and shopping!! This is the perfect HOME for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

