42987 PARK CREEK DRIVE

Absolutely stunning luxurious & updated single family home in Broadlands! Beautiful stone and brick front VanMetre Emerson model with upgraded 4 foot extension bump out space in all floors (living room, 2nd story family room upstairs & basement)! Over 6,300 SF with 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath and upper level offers a HUGE BONUS ROOM for library/playroom/2nd family room/study room!! This house is THE BIGGEST in the community! The seller is the original owner who built with an optional deck and an optional porch on the main and 2nd level! Gorgeously covered porched deck installed with beautiful exotic Brazilian IPE wood (hard, strong and naturally resistant to rot, mold, weather and insects)! Gleaming Kempas hard wood floors through out the main level. Grandiose gourmet kitchen with shiny lights, spacious island, QUARTZ countertops, stainless steel appliances and wall oven all open to family room with a cozy STONE Fire place!! Main level office/library, formal living room and dining room! Upper level HUGE BONUS ROOM, GRANDE Master suite includes relaxing sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, spa bath with soaking tub , separate shower and double vanity with QUARTZ countertop. Another large bedroom with huge closet and bath. 2 additional GENEROUS size bedrooms with JACK & JILL bath! Upper level Laundry makes this home a treasure! The walk-up basement includes an Open Recreation/TV/Gaming area, media room with pre-wired wall speakers! Huge 5th bedroom with remodeled full bath! Lots of storage spaces are bonus for this home! New paint throughout entire house and new carpet installed upper level! Only 5 minutes away from SILVER LINE METRO station, Highly rated school zone, lots of restaurants and shopping!! This is the perfect HOME for you!