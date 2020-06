42983 SUNDANCE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

EXQUISITE 4 BR, 3.5 BATH HOME IN MUCH SOUGHT AFTER BROADLANDS COMMUNITY!! NEWER SOLID WOOD HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, GRANITE COUNTERTOP W/ ISLAND IN KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES. NEWER CARPET AND TILES ON UPPER LEVEL. COMPLETELY FINISHED BASEMENT - MEDIA, DEN, AND FULL BATH. 2 CAR GARAGE, TREX DECK, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS & MUCH MORE! 3 COMMUNITY POOLS, TENNIS COURTS & NATURE CENTER. ONE-STOP LIGHT TO TOLL ROAD, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, LIBRARY, CLYDES AND PROPOSED METRO. TENANT OCCUPIED- WEAR FACE MASKS & GLOVES TO SHOWINGS. MINIMAL TOUCHING IS REQUIRED. SERIOUS ENQUIRIES ONLY. CALL IN ADVANCE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.