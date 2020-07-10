All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE

22004 Avonworth Square · No Longer Available
Location

22004 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floorplan, three-level brick front townhouse! The main level features hardwood floors and a sunken living room. The kitchen features gas island cooking, plenty of counter space, beautiful cabinetry and a pantry. The kitchen overlooks a family room. The family room walks out to a large deck. The carpeted master bedroom is extra large with a sitting area and walk-in closet space. Upgraded washer and dryer are located on the upper level. The two other upstairs bedrooms are good sized. Two car garage with storage shelves for your extra items. The basement walks out to a fenced backyard with a patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE have any available units?
22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE have?
Some of 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE offers parking.
Does 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

