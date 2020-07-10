22004 AVONWORTH SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open floorplan, three-level brick front townhouse! The main level features hardwood floors and a sunken living room. The kitchen features gas island cooking, plenty of counter space, beautiful cabinetry and a pantry. The kitchen overlooks a family room. The family room walks out to a large deck. The carpeted master bedroom is extra large with a sitting area and walk-in closet space. Upgraded washer and dryer are located on the upper level. The two other upstairs bedrooms are good sized. Two car garage with storage shelves for your extra items. The basement walks out to a fenced backyard with a patio.