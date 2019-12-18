All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21928 BAYARD TERRACE

21928 Bayard Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21928 Bayard Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
Amazing Rental! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath brick front, 3 level townhouse with one car garage in sought after Broadlands. Large, open foyer leads to upper and lower levels. Spacious finished lower level offers recreation room/4th bedroom with gas fireplace, full bath, two large storage closets, built in desk and walk out access to brick patio. Elegant living/dining room combination will accommodate large family gatherings. Oversized kitchen/family room combination with stainless steel appliances, Corian counters, ample cabinets, tile back-splash, breakfast bar, pantry, ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting, gas fireplace and access to deck. Master bedroom suite with separate walk-in closets, sitting room, sparkling hardwood floors, and private luxury bath. Secondary bedrooms provide plenty of room for sleep, storage or play. Fenced backyard provides safe enjoyment for year-round fun. Conveniently located to Loudoun County Parkway, Route 7, Route 28 and a short drive to Dulles Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21928 BAYARD TERRACE have any available units?
21928 BAYARD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21928 BAYARD TERRACE have?
Some of 21928 BAYARD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21928 BAYARD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21928 BAYARD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21928 BAYARD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21928 BAYARD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21928 BAYARD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21928 BAYARD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21928 BAYARD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21928 BAYARD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21928 BAYARD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21928 BAYARD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21928 BAYARD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21928 BAYARD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21928 BAYARD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21928 BAYARD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21928 BAYARD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21928 BAYARD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
