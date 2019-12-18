21928 BAYARD TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse garage

Amazing Rental! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath brick front, 3 level townhouse with one car garage in sought after Broadlands. Large, open foyer leads to upper and lower levels. Spacious finished lower level offers recreation room/4th bedroom with gas fireplace, full bath, two large storage closets, built in desk and walk out access to brick patio. Elegant living/dining room combination will accommodate large family gatherings. Oversized kitchen/family room combination with stainless steel appliances, Corian counters, ample cabinets, tile back-splash, breakfast bar, pantry, ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting, gas fireplace and access to deck. Master bedroom suite with separate walk-in closets, sitting room, sparkling hardwood floors, and private luxury bath. Secondary bedrooms provide plenty of room for sleep, storage or play. Fenced backyard provides safe enjoyment for year-round fun. Conveniently located to Loudoun County Parkway, Route 7, Route 28 and a short drive to Dulles Airport.