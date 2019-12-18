All apartments in Broadlands
21564 Iredell Ter
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

21564 Iredell Ter

21564 Iredell Terrace · (571) 291-2165 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21564 Iredell Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21564 Iredell Ter · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
21564 Iredell Ter Available 07/01/20 Appealing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Broadlands Community! - Appealing open floor plan in sought after Broadlands community. Enter into hardwood foyer, step-up into formal living room and spacious dining room. Gourmet kitchen complete with breakfast bar and large breakfast/family room opens to lovely deck backing to trees. All bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Walk-out of the lower level with rec. room and half bath to a fenced backyard. One car garage and large storage room in lower level. Quiet neighborhood with community pool and playground, is conveniently located close to the Greenway. No smoking, 1 small pet considered on a case by case basis, Listing broker application, Listing Broker lease, apply online PPI.rent.

NOTE: The pictures used in this listing are of the property when it was vacant. There is a tenant living here!

(RLNE3196768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21564 Iredell Ter have any available units?
21564 Iredell Ter has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21564 Iredell Ter have?
Some of 21564 Iredell Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21564 Iredell Ter currently offering any rent specials?
21564 Iredell Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21564 Iredell Ter pet-friendly?
No, 21564 Iredell Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21564 Iredell Ter offer parking?
Yes, 21564 Iredell Ter does offer parking.
Does 21564 Iredell Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21564 Iredell Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21564 Iredell Ter have a pool?
Yes, 21564 Iredell Ter has a pool.
Does 21564 Iredell Ter have accessible units?
No, 21564 Iredell Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 21564 Iredell Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 21564 Iredell Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21564 Iredell Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 21564 Iredell Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
