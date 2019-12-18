Amenities

21564 Iredell Ter Available 07/01/20 Appealing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Broadlands Community! - Appealing open floor plan in sought after Broadlands community. Enter into hardwood foyer, step-up into formal living room and spacious dining room. Gourmet kitchen complete with breakfast bar and large breakfast/family room opens to lovely deck backing to trees. All bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Walk-out of the lower level with rec. room and half bath to a fenced backyard. One car garage and large storage room in lower level. Quiet neighborhood with community pool and playground, is conveniently located close to the Greenway. No smoking, 1 small pet considered on a case by case basis, Listing broker application, Listing Broker lease, apply online PPI.rent.



NOTE: The pictures used in this listing are of the property when it was vacant. There is a tenant living here!



(RLNE3196768)