Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:37 PM

21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE

21433 Falling Rock Terrace · (703) 862-7416
Location

21433 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,475

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2267 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access to deck*Dining & Living Rooms w/ hardwood floors*Master suite w/ private bath & 2 closets*Lower level w/ rec room,laundry & 3rd full bath*Deck,patio & more. Please be careful not to let the 2 Cats in the home. Available for Rent from 08/01/2020. Agents, please follow CDC guidelines for showing. Masks are mandatory for all during showing the property. Please Wear Masks all times at the Property, schedule online and reschedule/cancel if necessary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have any available units?
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have?
Some of 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
