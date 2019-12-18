21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access to deck*Dining & Living Rooms w/ hardwood floors*Master suite w/ private bath & 2 closets*Lower level w/ rec room,laundry & 3rd full bath*Deck,patio & more. Please be careful not to let the 2 Cats in the home. Available for Rent from 08/01/2020. Agents, please follow CDC guidelines for showing. Masks are mandatory for all during showing the property. Please Wear Masks all times at the Property, schedule online and reschedule/cancel if necessary.