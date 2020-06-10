Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3819 Waterwheel Dr. Available 07/20/20 Spacious Midlothian Home off Old Hundred Rd - Spacious 4 bedroom two-story with wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Living room has a fireplace and access to the rear deck, which overlooks a wonderful fenced rear yard. The kitchen features an eat-in area and the modern amenities of a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 full baths, and a laundry area. The attached 2-car garage is oversized with room for storage! Restaurants, shopping, and schools only minutes away! Sorry, no pets.



Schools are: Swift Creek Elementary, Swift Creek Middle, Clover Hill High.

A $50 one time lease processing fee will apply if approved.



Applicants must meet rental requirements for credit score of 600 or greater, income of three times the rent and a good rental history. $50.00 one time lease processing fee will be assessed once approved.



Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-478-0396. EHO



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2713858)