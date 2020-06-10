All apartments in Brandermill
Home
/
Brandermill, VA
/
3819 Waterwheel Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3819 Waterwheel Dr.

3819 Waterwheel Drive · (804) 744-3045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3819 Waterwheel Drive, Brandermill, VA 23112
Bandermill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3819 Waterwheel Dr. · Avail. Jul 20

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3819 Waterwheel Dr. Available 07/20/20 Spacious Midlothian Home off Old Hundred Rd - Spacious 4 bedroom two-story with wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Living room has a fireplace and access to the rear deck, which overlooks a wonderful fenced rear yard. The kitchen features an eat-in area and the modern amenities of a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 full baths, and a laundry area. The attached 2-car garage is oversized with room for storage! Restaurants, shopping, and schools only minutes away! Sorry, no pets.

Schools are: Swift Creek Elementary, Swift Creek Middle, Clover Hill High.
A $50 one time lease processing fee will apply if approved.

Applicants must meet rental requirements for credit score of 600 or greater, income of three times the rent and a good rental history. $50.00 one time lease processing fee will be assessed once approved.

Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-478-0396. EHO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2713858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Waterwheel Dr. have any available units?
3819 Waterwheel Dr. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3819 Waterwheel Dr. have?
Some of 3819 Waterwheel Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Waterwheel Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Waterwheel Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Waterwheel Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3819 Waterwheel Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandermill.
Does 3819 Waterwheel Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Waterwheel Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3819 Waterwheel Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Waterwheel Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Waterwheel Dr. have a pool?
No, 3819 Waterwheel Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Waterwheel Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3819 Waterwheel Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Waterwheel Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 Waterwheel Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 Waterwheel Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3819 Waterwheel Dr. has units with air conditioning.
