Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2504 Carriage Creek Court Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch in Brandermill - Available approximately 9/5/2020, this cozy home nestled on a private lot on a quiet cul-de-sac has everything you've been looking for. The exterior offers a paved driveway, exquisite landscaping, and a comfortable front porch. Stepping inside, the bright living room will wow you, featuring newly refinished hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, and access to the backyard. Flowing into the crisp kitchen, you will find stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space, and a sunny dining area as well as a utility closet with washer/dryer hookups. The home offers 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full (and updated) bathrooms, including a desirable master suite that offers plenty of space and a recently renovated bathroom. The rear of the home boasts a storage shed, spacious deck, and a fully fenced yard. Security deposit may be one month or two months rent. Please call our office for details.



(RLNE4202705)