Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2504 Carriage Creek Court

2504 Carriage Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Carriage Creek Court, Brandermill, VA 23112
Bandermill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2504 Carriage Creek Court Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch in Brandermill - Available approximately 9/5/2020, this cozy home nestled on a private lot on a quiet cul-de-sac has everything you've been looking for. The exterior offers a paved driveway, exquisite landscaping, and a comfortable front porch. Stepping inside, the bright living room will wow you, featuring newly refinished hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, and access to the backyard. Flowing into the crisp kitchen, you will find stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space, and a sunny dining area as well as a utility closet with washer/dryer hookups. The home offers 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full (and updated) bathrooms, including a desirable master suite that offers plenty of space and a recently renovated bathroom. The rear of the home boasts a storage shed, spacious deck, and a fully fenced yard. Security deposit may be one month or two months rent. Please call our office for details.

(RLNE4202705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Carriage Creek Court have any available units?
2504 Carriage Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandermill, VA.
What amenities does 2504 Carriage Creek Court have?
Some of 2504 Carriage Creek Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Carriage Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Carriage Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Carriage Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Carriage Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Carriage Creek Court offer parking?
No, 2504 Carriage Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Carriage Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Carriage Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Carriage Creek Court have a pool?
No, 2504 Carriage Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Carriage Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2504 Carriage Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Carriage Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Carriage Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Carriage Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2504 Carriage Creek Court has units with air conditioning.
