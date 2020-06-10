13641 Baycraft Terrace

Amenities
Luxury Townhouse with media / office 1st floor - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Home With a 1st Floor Office! Wood Floors in the Family Room, Staircase & Entire Upstairs! *Gourmet Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Granite, Tiled Backsplash, Track Lighting, Center Work Island, Pantry *Breakfast Nook with Direct Access to the Patio & Fenced Backyard *1st Floor Office with French Doors Just Off of the Kitchen. *Owner's Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Walk-in Closet & Wood Floors *Owner's Bath with Tile Flooring, Raised Vanity & Huge Shower *2 Additional well Proportioned Bedrooms with Wood Floors *Hall Bath w/Tile Flooring *Plantation Shutters
(RLNE2074897)