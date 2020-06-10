All apartments in Brandermill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

13641 Baycraft Terrace

13641 Baycraft Terrace · (804) 746-7466
Location

13641 Baycraft Terrace, Brandermill, VA 23112
Bandermill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13641 Baycraft Terrace · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury Townhouse with media / office 1st floor - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Home With a 1st Floor Office! Wood Floors in the Family Room, Staircase & Entire Upstairs! *Gourmet Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Granite, Tiled Backsplash, Track Lighting, Center Work Island, Pantry *Breakfast Nook with Direct Access to the Patio & Fenced Backyard *1st Floor Office with French Doors Just Off of the Kitchen. *Owner's Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Walk-in Closet & Wood Floors *Owner's Bath with Tile Flooring, Raised Vanity & Huge Shower *2 Additional well Proportioned Bedrooms with Wood Floors *Hall Bath w/Tile Flooring *Plantation Shutters

(RLNE2074897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13641 Baycraft Terrace have any available units?
13641 Baycraft Terrace has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13641 Baycraft Terrace have?
Some of 13641 Baycraft Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13641 Baycraft Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13641 Baycraft Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13641 Baycraft Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 13641 Baycraft Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 13641 Baycraft Terrace offer parking?
No, 13641 Baycraft Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 13641 Baycraft Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13641 Baycraft Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13641 Baycraft Terrace have a pool?
No, 13641 Baycraft Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 13641 Baycraft Terrace have accessible units?
No, 13641 Baycraft Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13641 Baycraft Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13641 Baycraft Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 13641 Baycraft Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 13641 Baycraft Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
